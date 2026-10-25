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Home » News » Royal Canadian Legion Launches 2026 Poppy Campaign with Tap-on-Phone Donations

Royal Canadian Legion Launches 2026 Poppy Campaign with Tap-on-Phone Donations

October 25, 2026 7:00 AM CDT | News


Poppy - Tap Phone Donation

Members of the public can tap their smartphones this year to make a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2026 National Poppy Campaign. (ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION)

The Royal Canadian Legion’s 2026 National Poppy Campaign launched Saturday with a first: Canadians can now donate by tapping their debit card, credit card or digital wallet on a volunteer’s smartphone.

Legion volunteers from participating branches will use their own compatible smartphones to securely collect contactless donations. The technology, from U.K.-based Toucan Giving, will also be featured in all Legion provincial command offices.

“This is revolutionary for us, and we hope to see it grow,” said Dominion President Sharon McKeown. “We are constantly modernizing our campaign to make it easier to reach those who support our mission.”

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The campaign launch also included the unveiling of a 4-by-7-metre mural of First World War veteran Allan McLean “Scotty” Davidson inside Toronto’s Union Station. The mural is made up of thousands of handwritten Remembrance messages on sticky notes collected by hundreds of Legion branches, including notes from Governor General Louise Arbour and Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight.

National Poppy Campaign

A massive mural of First World War Canadian Veteran Allan McLean “Scotty” Davidson is on display at Union Station in Toronto. (ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION)

Davidson was a professional hockey player and captain of the Toronto Blueshirts, who won the Stanley Cup in 1914. He enlisted after the war began and was killed in action in 1915.

His story will be featured alongside those of several other veterans on bus shelters across the country during the Remembrance period. The display is part of the Legion’s centenary initiative Don’t Forget to Remember, funded by the federal government.

Manitoba Lieutenant Governor Anita Neville received her first poppy of 2026 on Wednesday during a ceremony at Government House.


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Tags: Canada | Remembrance Day | Technology

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