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Home » News » Man, 19, Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash with Semi in RM of De Salaberry

Man, 19, Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash with Semi in RM of De Salaberry

October 26, 2026 12:56 PM CDT | News


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RCMP logo is shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

A 19-year-old man from Dominion City has died after a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck in the RM of De Salaberry.

Manitoba RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Provincial Road 23 and Provincial Road 200.

Officers learned the vehicle had five occupants and was travelling north on PR 200 when it collided with a semi travelling east on PR 23. The semi jackknifed in the eastbound lane and tipped into the ditch. The other vehicle ended up in the south ditch of PR 23, facing west.

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The 19-year-old man was a passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from the RM of Stuartburn, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy from Dominion City and a 16-year-old girl from the RM of Franklin, were taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

The semi-truck driver, a 27-year-old man from Winnipeg, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.


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Tags: Accident | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

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