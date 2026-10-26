Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged After Cyclist Struck by Police Vehicle

A Portage la Prairie RCMP officer has been charged following a probe by Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit.

The IIU concluded its investigation into an incident in Portage la Prairie in which a man was injured after being struck by a police vehicle.

On March 26, 2025, RCMP officers saw two people who matched the description of suspects in an earlier criminal incident. One officer spoke with a woman while a man left the scene on a bicycle. Believing the man was under arrest and fleeing, a second officer activated emergency lights and struck him with a police vehicle on St. George Avenue between Cochrane and Eighth Street West.

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RCMP Const. Wail Mohamed is charged with one count of operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public and one count of assault with a weapon. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

The IIU announced it had launched an investigation on March 27, 2025.