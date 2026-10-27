CONTEST: Enter to Win Tickets to Manitoba Opera’s ‘Treemonisha’

Manitoba Opera will present a production this fall of Scott Joplin’s Treemonisha, and ChrisD.ca wants to send you to see it!

We’re giving away a pair of tickets (2 total) to the Friday, November 27 performance (7:30 p.m.) at the Centennial Concert Hall.

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About Treemonisha: Set in the late 1880s near Texarkana, this story follows two divided Black communities: upwardly mobile Freedmen running a plantation and striving to belong in a new America, and Maroons in the surrounding forest who are reclaiming their African heritage and reject a country that so recently treated them as property. Their fragile coexistence is broken by an act of violence.

Treemonisha, a young woman who discovers she has roots in both communities, is drawn into the conflict at a crucial moment in history, and her choices will determine the future.

Performance dates

Saturday, November 21, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 25, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 27, 7:30 p.m.

Watch the trailer for Treemonisha:

Tickets for Treemonisha are on sale now through the Manitoba Opera box office.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Friday, November 20, 2026 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.