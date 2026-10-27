Former Mayor Murray Endorses Noah Redden in Winnipeg Mayoral Race

Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray is giving current mayoral candidate Noah Redden his backing one day before voters head to the polls.

In a release on Tuesday, Murray called Redden a “refreshing, thoughtful and courageous leader” with a compelling vision for the city.

“While other candidates are busy tearing each other down, Noah Redden is focused on building our city up,” Murray said.

Redden has emerged as a notable player in the city’s 2026 municipal election campaign, tying for third place in recent polls with fellow mayoral candidate Mike Vogiatzakis at 14 percent.

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Murray, who served as Winnipeg’s mayor from 1998 to 2004, said Redden’s platform is a pragmatic plan to restore neighbourhoods, strengthen the economy, modernize infrastructure and put citizens back at the heart of municipal government.

“Noah understands something fundamental: a city’s greatest asset isn’t its roads, buildings or balance sheet. It’s its people, its neighbourhoods and the extraordinary things they can accomplish together,” added Murray, who ran again for the mayor’s seat in 2022.

The 27-year-old software developer has been running a left-of-centre campaign, appealing to a newer generation of voters and primarily using social media to get his message across.

Other mayoral candidates in Winnipeg’s municipal election are Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Mike Vogiatzakis, Johnny Calderon, Umar Hayat, Don Woodstock, Tracey Drexler, Joshua Pagdato, Christopher Clacio, Mazher Alam and Brad Gross.

Election day is on Wednesday, October 28.