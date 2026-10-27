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Home » News » Alberta Man, 19, Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near The Pas

Alberta Man, 19, Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near The Pas

October 27, 2026 11:43 AM CDT | News


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The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A 19-year-old man from Alberta has died after a two-vehicle collision in the RM of Kelsey.

The Pas RCMP responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Provincial Road 282 and Young’s Point. An SUV and a truck, both with significant damage, were found in a field southeast of the intersection.

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Police say the truck was travelling south on PR 282 and the SUV was travelling east on Big Lake Angus Road when the collision occurred.

The SUV driver, the 19-year-old man, was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. The truck driver, a 66-year-old woman from The Pas, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.


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Tags: Accident | Alberta | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

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