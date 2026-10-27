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Home » Sports » Bombers’ Oliveira, Broxton, Williams Named CFL Award Finalists

Bombers’ Oliveira, Broxton, Williams Named CFL Award Finalists

October 27, 2026 2:17 PM CDT | Sports


Brady Oliveira - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira (20) dodges a tackle by B.C. Lions’ Adrian Greene (23) during first-half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 1, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Three Winnipeg Blue Bombers are finalists for CFL awards: Brady Oliveira (Most Outstanding Canadian), Jarell Broxton (Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman) and Major Williams (Most Outstanding Rookie).

The CFL changed its process this year, naming three finalists in each of six categories instead of one each from the West and East divisions. Finalists for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Player will be announced Wednesday.

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Oliveira won his third rushing title, leading the league with 1,493 yards and seven touchdowns, and moved into third on the CFL’s all-time rushing list among Canadians with 6,973 yards.

Broxton, in his first season with Winnipeg after signing as a free agent, started 17 of 18 games at right tackle and was the team’s unanimous top offensive lineman.

Williams started all 18 games in the secondary and led the team with three interceptions, adding 77 defensive tackles.


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Tags: CFL | Football | Winnipeg Blue Bombers

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