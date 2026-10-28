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Home » The Canadian Press » Municipal Elections Held Across Manitoba, 12 Candidates Running for Winnipeg Mayor

Municipal Elections Held Across Manitoba, 12 Candidates Running for Winnipeg Mayor

October 28, 2026 8:29 AM CDT | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Election - Voting

People line up to vote in the municipal election in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Canada’s run of October voting continues with municipal elections today across Manitoba.

In Winnipeg, home to more than half the province’s population, Scott Gillingham is hoping to keep his job as mayor for a second term.

Polls have shown Gillingham ahead of the 11 other candidates in the race, although his support has recently slipped.

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Other mayoral contenders include Kevin Klein, a former legislature member and city councillor, funeral home director Mike Vogiatzakis and software developer Noah Redden.

Key issues in the Winnipeg campaign have been housing, public safety and transit.

Almost all other Manitoba communities are holding elections, except for the resort areas of Winnipeg Beach, Dunnottar and Victoria Beach, which had votes in July.

So far this month, there have been provincial elections in Quebec and British Columbia, a referendum in Alberta, and municipal votes in Ontario, B.C. and Yellowknife.

CP - The Canadian Press


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