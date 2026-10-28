Ottawa Invests $250K in Training Program for Northern Manitoba Mining Jobs

The federal government is investing $250,000 in a new surveyor assistant program in Northern Manitoba to prepare participants for careers in the mining sector.

Northern and Arctic Affairs Minister Rebecca Chartrand announced the funding Wednesday, saying support will flow to Northern Manitoba Sector Council Inc. to develop and deliver the program.

Training will be delivered through the Northern Manitoba Mining Academy at University College of the North in Flin Flon, where participants will have access to specialized facilities. They will then move into work-integrated learning placements to build practical surveying skills and on-the-job experience.

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“For Indigenous and northern residents, access to education and hands-on learning in mining and critical mineral development can open doors to lasting careers and new possibilities,” said Chartrand. “These supports also help grow lasting careers and strengthen long-term economic growth in communities.”

Placements have already been secured with Alamos Gold, Vale, Hudbay Minerals and Manitoba’s Highways department, with more to be developed as needed.