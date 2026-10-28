Scott Gillingham Wins Second Term as Winnipeg Mayor

Scott Gillingham has been re-elected as mayor of Winnipeg, winning a second term in Wednesday’s municipal election.

Gillingham finished ahead of 11 other candidates, including Kevin Klein, Mike Vogiatzakis and Noah Redden, with 39.8 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the City of Winnipeg. Redden was placing an impressive third with 19.8 percent as of 9 p.m.

Speaking to supporters at the Birchwood Inn on Portage Avenue, Gillingham thanked voters and his campaign volunteers and staff.

“Four years ago I stood here after one of the closest elections in Winnipeg’s history,” Gillingham said. “I knew at that time that I had been given an incredible opportunity, and I knew I had a lot to prove. Well, four years have passed. You’ve seen me do this job… you’ve seen the decisions that I’ve made and the work we’ve done together. And tonight, you have given me the honour of serving as your mayor once again.”

Gillingham, first elected in 2022, campaigned on building on the progress of his first term. His platform included keeping the previously approved 3.5 percent property tax increase for 2027, freezing water and sewer rates, and continued investment in road renewal, police and firefighters, and community safety programs. Housing, public safety and transit were the key issues of the campaign.

“I’ve always believed that this is a special place… this city that we call home,” Gillingham continued. “This city that we love. It’s because of the people who live here. The people who care about their neighbourhoods… the people who work hard every day and who look out for one another, who believe tomorrow can be better than today. When I look at what’s happening in Winnipeg right now, I see so many reasons to be optimistic.

“Thank you, Winnipeg. I will never take your trust for granted.”

Polls had shown Gillingham in the lead throughout the race, though his support slipped in recent weeks.

A record 50,767 voters cast ballots in advance voting, up 21.2 percent from 2022.

More to come…

City council races

With some longtime city council incumbents having either not run for re-election or been defeated on Wednesday, there will be a handful of new faces around the council chambers to represent the city’s 15 wards:

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood — Evan Duncan (re-elected)

(re-elected) Daniel McIntyre — Cindy Gilroy (re-elected)

(re-elected) Elmwood-East Kildonan — Emma Durand-Wood (re-elected)

(re-elected) Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry — Jeff Palmer (newly elected)

(newly elected) Mynarski — Natalie Smith (newly elected)

(newly elected) North Kildonan — Jeff Browaty (re-elected)

(re-elected) Old Kildonan — Greg McFarlane (newly elected)

(newly elected) Point Douglas — Vivian Santos (re-elected)

(re-elected) River Heights-Fort Garry — Sara MacArthur (newly elected)

(newly elected) St. Boniface — Matt Allard (re-elected)

(re-elected) St. James — Kelly Ryback (newly elected)

(newly elected) St. Norbert-Seine River — Ray DuBois (newly elected)

(newly elected) St. Vital — Chris Sigurdson (newly elected)

(newly elected) Transcona — Lora Meseman (newly elected)

(newly elected) Waverley West — Jasmine Brar (newly elected)

*Unofficial results as of 9:50 p.m.