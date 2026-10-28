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Home » News » Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged After Man’s Arm Broken: IIU

Manitoba RCMP Officer Charged After Man’s Arm Broken: IIU

October 28, 2026 2:21 PM CDT | News


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Manitoba RCMP Headquarters in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

The Independent Investigation Unit has concluded its investigation into an incident in Thompson in which a man was injured during an altercation with an off-duty police officer.

On October 16, 2025, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at the Thompson Regional Community Centre. Officers spoke with an off-duty officer who was attempting to make an arrest for a criminal offence. A physical altercation occurred, and the man was taken to the ground. He was taken to Thompson General Hospital, where medical staff confirmed he had a broken arm.

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On Wednesday, the IIU announced that RCMP Const. Mike McGrath has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. The charge hasn’t been tested in court.

The IIU launched an investigation into the incident on October 20, 2025.


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Tags: Crime | Manitoba | RCMP

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