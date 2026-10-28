Bombers’ Trey Vaval Named CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Finalist

Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick returner Trey Vaval is a finalist for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award.

The league announced finalists Wednesday for three more categories, including Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Player. Vaval is the only Bomber among Wednesday’s finalists. Brady Oliveira, Major Williams and Jarell Broxton were named finalists in the Canadian, Rookie and Offensive Lineman categories on Tuesday.

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Voting was conducted by 36 members of local Football Reporters of Canada chapters and 20 national members.

Vaval, last year’s CFL Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, led the league in punt return yards with 1,066 and ranked third in kickoff return yards with 1,546, including an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown. He was second in missed field goal return yards with 256, including a 129-yard touchdown that broke his own franchise record of 128 set last year.