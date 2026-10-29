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Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba Gains Ground on Doctor Recruitment But Specialist Shortage Persists

Manitoba Gains Ground on Doctor Recruitment But Specialist Shortage Persists

October 29, 2026 2:50 PM CDT | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Doctor

A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A new report from the organization that represents doctors in Manitoba suggests the province continues to close the gap on physician recruitment.

But Doctors Manitoba says more work is needed to attract specialists and find physicians in rural areas.

Annual data from Doctors Manitoba shows the province now has 235 physicians for every 100,000 residents.

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The organization says that’s a 4.5 per cent increase compared with the previous year and comes close to the national average.

The report found that Manitoba is short 217 specialists, which amounts to 90 per cent of the overall doctor shortage.

Doctors Manitoba says these shortages contribute to longer waits for consultations, tests and surgeries.

CP - The Canadian Press


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