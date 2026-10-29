Bombers’ Trey Vaval Wins CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Again

Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick returner Trey Vaval has been named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for a second straight season.

Voting was conducted by 36 members of local Football Reporters of Canada chapters and 20 national members.

The second-year Bomber led the league in punt return yards with 1,066 and ranked third in kickoff return yards with 1,546, including an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown. He was second in missed field goal return yards with 256, including a 129-yard touchdown that broke his own franchise record of 128 set last year.

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His 2,868 combined kick return yards ranked first in the CFL. His two return touchdowns this season give him six as a Blue Bomber, tied with Eric Blount for second all-time behind Janarion Grant (eight).

The CFL also announced Thursday that five Blue Bombers have been named to the West All-CFL squad.

Running back Brady Oliveira, offensive tackle Jarell Broxton, defensive tackle Jake Ceresna, defensive back Evan Holm and kick returner Vaval were all selected to the divisional all-star team, following voting by members of the Football Reporters of Canada.