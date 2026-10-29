Two Men Die After Sedan, Taxi Collide in Winnipeg’s North End

Two men have died after a serious collision between a sedan and a taxi in Winnipeg’s North End on Wednesday.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Salter Street at around 6:30 a.m. Police say a sedan was travelling westbound on Aberdeen when it collided with the southbound taxi. Both vehicles were left with extensive damage and were inoperable.

The taxi driver, a man in his 40s, and his passenger, a man in his 50s, were taken to hospital in critical condition. Both later died of their injuries despite life-saving efforts.

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The sedan driver, a woman in her late teens, and an adult passenger suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe speed and manner of driving were contributing factors. All involved parties have been identified and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information, video surveillance or dashcam video is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085.