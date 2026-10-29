Two Sent to Hospital After St. Boniface House Fire

Two people were sent to hospital Thursday morning following a house fire in the 200 block of Dollard Boulevard.

Winnipeg firefighters arrived on scene at around 6:22 a.m. to find smoke coming from the two-storey multi-family residence.

The fire was contained to a single suite where it originated and was brought under control at 6:43 a.m.

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All occupants of the building self-evacuated, but paramedics assessed two people at the scene and transported both of them to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Damage estimates aren’t available. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it’s believed the fire was accidental and likely caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials.