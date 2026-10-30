Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to Discuss Artemis II Journey at Winnipeg Event

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen will visit Winnipeg next month to talk about the Artemis II mission, the first human journey into deep space in 50 years.

Hansen will be in conversation with author John Larsen at Westworth United Church on Tuesday, November 24, at 7 p.m. The event supports Larsen’s new book, “Earthrise: A Canadian Astronaut’s Journey Into Deep Space“, which is based on extensive interviews with Hansen.

The Artemis II crew broke the record for the farthest distance humans have travelled from Earth, covering 1,126,922 kilometres and viewing parts of the Moon never before seen by human eyes.

Tickets are on sale now online through McNally Robinson Booksellers, which is organizing the event. Each ticket includes admission for two people and one signed copy of the book. The event will not be livestreamed.

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