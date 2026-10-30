Nate Smith, Kip Moore and Riley Green Headline Dauphin’s Countryfest 2027

Dauphin’s Countryfest has revealed its first headliners for 2027, with Nate Smith, Kip Moore and Riley Green leading the country lineup and Barenaked Ladies playing a special Canada Day show.

The festival runs July 1 to 4, 2027.

Smith returns to the main stage after a thunderstorm cut his 2026 set short. Organizers say he’ll get the chance to deliver the full performance fans were hoping for.

Barenaked Ladies will headline a Canada Day celebration on July 1, when the main stage opens for the occasion.

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“Bringing Nate Smith back to Dauphin was important to us. Last year, the weather cut his performance short, and we know fans were looking forward to hearing more,” said Duane McMaster, president of Dauphin’s Countryfest, in a release.

More artists, ticket details and camping information will be announced in the coming months.

Countryfest members can buy tickets until 11:59 p.m. CDT on November 4, 2026. Public on-sale begins November 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. CDT.

Weekend passes, camping packages and other ticket options are available at countryfest.ca or by calling 1-800-361-7300.