WFPS Urges Winnipeggers to Test Carbon Monoxide Alarms as Heating Season Ramps Up

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding residents to install and maintain working carbon monoxide (CO) alarms as heating systems get more use.

With Manitoba no longer changing clocks twice a year, WFPS says residents should set a new routine to check their smoke and CO alarms. Test them monthly by holding the test button until the alarm sounds, and replace any alarm that is 10 years old or past its expiry date, the city advises.

“Carbon monoxide is often called the silent killer because you can’t see it, smell it, or taste it,” said Lisa Gilmour, WFPS deputy chief of support services and 911 communications, in a statement.

“A working carbon monoxide alarm can alert you to a problem before it becomes life-threatening. Testing alarms regularly and maintaining fuel-burning appliances are simple steps that can save lives.”

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CO is produced when fuels such as natural gas, propane, gasoline, wood, oil or charcoal don’t burn completely. Common sources include furnaces, fireplaces, water heaters, gas stoves and vehicles left running in attached garages.

Symptoms can feel like the flu without a fever, including headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, confusion and blurred vision.

If a CO alarm sounds or you suspect CO is present, the WFPS says to leave the building immediately and call 9-1-1 from a safe location.