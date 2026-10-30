Three Arrested, Guns and Drugs Seized at East Elmwood Home

Three people were arrested after Winnipeg police seized firearms and drugs from a home in the 700 block of Talbot Avenue.

Police began investigating suspected drug trafficking in East Elmwood in October. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence with help from several police units.

Tristan Joshawa Glen Mingo-Nieman, 23, was arrested shortly before the warrant was executed.

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Police seized two sawed-off 12-gauge shotguns, a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun, a Ruger .357-calibre handgun, 125 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of psilocybin, 50 patches believed to be methamphetamine, 110 nitazene pills, about $2,190 in cash, cellphones, digital scales and packaging materials.

Mingo-Nieman has been charged with numerous firearm, drug trafficking, proceeds of crime and weapons-related offences. The charges haven’t been tested in court. He was also arrested on a parole revocation warrant and remains in custody.

A 17-year-old youth, a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man face similar charges and were released on undertakings.