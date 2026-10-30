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Home » The Canadian Press » Federal Government Providing $500 Million for Winnipeg Wastewater Project

Federal Government Providing $500 Million for Winnipeg Wastewater Project

October 30, 2026 4:56 PM CDT | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Lake Winnipeg - Red River - Netley Creek

Netley Creek and the Red River enter Lake Winnipeg just north of Winnipeg, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods/POOL)

The federal government says it is putting up $500 million to help finish a sewage treatment plant upgrade in Winnipeg.

It says the money will go toward the third phase of the North End Wastewater Treatment Plant project, which aims to remove nutrients like phosphorus from the water.

High levels of nutrients in water from sewage, farming and other sources have led to harmful algae blooms in Lake Winnipeg.

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Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says the funding will help finish the upgrades to the plant that together make up the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history.

The third phase is estimated to cost $1.5 billion while the entire project is expected to cost more than $3 billion.

The federal government also announced that Manitoba would receive $480 million for infrastructure projects related to housing and post-secondary education over 10 years and $218 million for health infrastructure over three years.

CP - The Canadian Press


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