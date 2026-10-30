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Home » News » Winnipeg’s Curbside Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon

Winnipeg’s Curbside Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon

October 30, 2026 1:21 PM CDT | News


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Winnipeg’s curbside yard waste collection is wrapping up for the season in the next few weeks.

Collection in area A ends the week of November 16 to 20. Area B ends the week of November 23 to 27. Residents can find out which area they’re in at winnipeg.ca/collectionday or by calling 311.

Yard waste can go in any reusable container without a lid, such as plastic tubs, old blue boxes or old garbage containers, as well as cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags. Containers shouldn’t be broken or damaged.

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Halloween pumpkins are accepted through yard waste collection and the city’s new food waste drop-off stations. Candles and decorations must be removed.

Residents can also take yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots. Locations and hours are at winnipeg.ca/4Rdepot.

This is an updated story based on incorrect collection end dates originally provided by the City of Winnipeg.


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