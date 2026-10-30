Winnipeg’s Curbside Yard Waste Collection Ending Soon

Winnipeg’s curbside yard waste collection is wrapping up for the season in the next few weeks.

Collection in area A ends the week of November 16 to 20. Area B ends the week of November 23 to 27. Residents can find out which area they’re in at winnipeg.ca/collectionday or by calling 311.

Yard waste can go in any reusable container without a lid, such as plastic tubs, old blue boxes or old garbage containers, as well as cardboard boxes or paper yard waste bags. Containers shouldn’t be broken or damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween pumpkins are accepted through yard waste collection and the city’s new food waste drop-off stations. Candles and decorations must be removed.

Residents can also take yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots. Locations and hours are at winnipeg.ca/4Rdepot.

This is an updated story based on incorrect collection end dates originally provided by the City of Winnipeg.