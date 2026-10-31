Four Structure Fires Keep Winnipeg Crews Busy Overnight

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to four structure fires overnight Friday into Saturday.

At 7:42 p.m. Friday, crews were called to a fire in an apartment building in the 100 block of Powers Street. Because it’s a high-rise, an additional crew was dispatched. Firefighters declared the fire under control at 8:20 p.m. Paramedics assessed one patient, and no hospital transport was required.

At 11:49 p.m., crews responded to a fire in a shelter in the 600 block of Main Street and extinguished it using hose lines. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

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At 1:27 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue. It was declared under control at 1:51 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

At 3:22 a.m., crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a commercial building in the 100 block of Archibald Street. Firefighters declared the fire under control at 3:58 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

No damage estimates are available for the Main Street or Archibald Street fires.