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Home » News » Man Charged with Hate Crimes Over Signs Displayed in Polo Park Window

Man Charged with Hate Crimes Over Signs Displayed in Polo Park Window

November 1, 2026 2:48 PM CDT | News


Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters

The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert)

A 42-year-old man has been charged after Winnipeg police investigated hate-motivated signs and a symbol displayed in the window of a home in the Polo Park area.

Police received multiple complaints from community members on September 8. They launched a hate crime investigation and identified a suspect.

On Friday evening, officers executed a search warrant at the residence and took the suspect into custody.

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Michael Ryan Wallbank, 42, has been charged with four counts of willful promotion of hatred and one count of willful promotion of hatred involving hate symbols. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

Wallbank was detained in custody.


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Tags: Crime | Polo Park | Winnipeg Police

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