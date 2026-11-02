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Home » Teen Arrested After Fleeing Police on Motorcycle in Steinbach

Teen Arrested After Fleeing Police on Motorcycle in Steinbach

November 2, 2026 2:43 PM CDT | Uncategorized


Motorcycle

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and is facing charges after fleeing RCMP on a motorcycle in Steinbach on November 1, 2026. (RCMP HANDOUT)

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after Steinbach RCMP say he tried to flee officers on a motorcycle Sunday night.

Police received multiple reports at around 9:10 p.m. of a motorcycle being driven recklessly on Main Street. Officers found a matching bike at a local business and activated their emergency lights.

RCMP say the driver tried to go around the police vehicle, nicked the front of it and lost control, dropping the bike. He tried to pick it up, but an officer arrested him.

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The teen, from Mitchell, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act and faces $1,642 in fines for driving without insurance, failing to stop when signalled by police and driving without a valid licence for the vehicle’s class.

A serious offence notice was also issued for a licence review, and the motorcycle was towed.


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Tags: Crime | Manitoba | RCMP | Steinbach

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