Portage la Prairie to Host 2028 Manitoba Summer Games

The City of Portage la Prairie will host the 2028 Manitoba Summer Games, Sport Manitoba announced on Monday.

The games run July 23 to 29, 2028, bringing together more than 1,500 athletes, 300 coaches and managers, 100 officials and about 750 volunteers from across the province.

It will be the second time Portage hosts the event, after the 2010 Games.

“We’re thrilled to be heading to Portage la Prairie for the Manitoba Summer Games,” said Evan Andrew, president and CEO, Sport Manitoba.

“This community has the facilities, the volunteers and the heart to give young athletes a week they’ll remember long after they leave.”

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Athletes aged 10 to 17 will compete in 11 sports: athletics, baseball, basketball, mountain biking, golf, lacrosse, rugby sevens, softball, swimming, triathlon and volleyball.

Past alumni of the games include Olympic hockey player Brigette Lacquette and Olympic triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk.

Provincial sport organizations will coordinate eligibility, training camps and tryouts, with sport-specific details expected on each organization’s website in the near future.