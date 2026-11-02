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Home » Sports » Jets Unveil Northern Lights-Inspired Hometown Remix Jersey

Jets Unveil Northern Lights-Inspired Hometown Remix Jersey

November 2, 2026 11:12 AM CDT | Sports


Winnipeg Jets Hometown Remix Uniform

The Winnipeg Jets’ new Hometown Remix uniform. (TNSE / HANDOUT)

The Winnipeg Jets have unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look inspired by the Northern Lights.

The jersey is part of a league-wide program between the NHL and Fanatics, featuring all 32 clubs and marks the end of a two-year development process.

The design captures the colour and movement of the Aurora Borealis. Sleeves feature a blue-to-light-green gradient, the hem carries a full aurora scene, and names and numbers have a soft, blended effect that looks like they’re glowing through the fabric.

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“We wanted this jersey to reflect something that is uniquely connected to Winnipeg and Manitoba, and the Northern Lights felt like a natural choice,” said Dorian Morphy, the Jets’ senior vice-president of brand and chief marketing officer.

The Jets will wear the uniforms eight times in 2026-27, starting Tuesday, November 17, when they host the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre.

The on-ice authentic pro and premium jerseys, along with headwear and fan gear, are available now online and at Jets Gear.

Disclosure: ChrisD.ca receives a small commission on all purchases made through the affiliate links included in this article.


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