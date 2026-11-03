ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Manitobans’ Natural Gas Bills to Drop Slightly Under New Centra Rates

Manitobans’ Natural Gas Bills to Drop Slightly Under New Centra Rates

November 3, 2026 2:11 PM CDT | News


Natural Gas

The Public Utilities Board has approved revised natural gas rates for Centra Gas Manitoba effective November 1.

The changes are expected to cut the annual bill for a typical residential customer by about $16, or 2.7 percent. Actual impacts will vary by customer class, service type and consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PUB says the revised rates reflect a decrease in the gas commodity rate, driven by forecast drops in the expected cost of purchasing natural gas over the next 12 months. Centra sells gas commodity on a cost-recovery basis and doesn’t make a profit on it.

The gas commodity rate will be reviewed again for February 1, 2027.


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Manitoba

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Edward Hogue - Lottery Winner

Winnipeg Man Discovers $1M Lottery Win While Checking Tickets

13 minutes ago
Food Bank

More Canadians Report Skipping Meals Because They Can’t Afford Groceries: Survey

9 hours ago
Winnipeg Fire Truck

Man Charged After Stabbing, Fire in Barricaded Kennedy Street Suite

9 hours ago
Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

Three Injured in Machete Attack at The Forks

9 hours ago
Motorcycle

Teen Arrested After Fleeing Police on Motorcycle in Steinbach

1 day ago
ADVERTISEMENT