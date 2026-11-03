Manitobans’ Natural Gas Bills to Drop Slightly Under New Centra Rates

The Public Utilities Board has approved revised natural gas rates for Centra Gas Manitoba effective November 1.
The changes are expected to cut the annual bill for a typical residential customer by about $16, or 2.7 percent. Actual impacts will vary by customer class, service type and consumption.
The PUB says the revised rates reflect a decrease in the gas commodity rate, driven by forecast drops in the expected cost of purchasing natural gas over the next 12 months. Centra sells gas commodity on a cost-recovery basis and doesn’t make a profit on it.
The gas commodity rate will be reviewed again for February 1, 2027.