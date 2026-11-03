Three Injured in Machete Attack at The Forks

Three teens have been charged after three people were assaulted with a machete at The Forks on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight on October 31, Winnipeg police responded to a report of an aggravated assault on the grounds of The Forks. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man injured. All three received emergency medical care, were taken to hospital and were upgraded to stable condition.

A short time later, investigators found three suspects in the back of a taxicab near Portage Avenue and Fort Street and arrested them without incident.

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Police say the victims and suspects were involved in a physical altercation that escalated, resulting in the victims being assaulted with a machete.

A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl are each charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. A second 14-year-old girl is charged with three counts of aggravated assault. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

All three were released on undertakings.