Winnipeg Man Discovers $1M Lottery Win While Checking Tickets

A Winnipeg man had to get a second opinion after finding out one of his tickets won $1 million in the October 6 Lotto Max draw.

Edward Hogue says he usually saves up a stack of tickets and checks them all at once at Garden City, starting with the self-checker. When the result came up, he couldn’t believe it, so he had his wife come over, and she asked someone else to look.

“I almost couldn’t believe it,” Hogue said. “I had my wife come over to check, and she asked someone else to look at it. He said, ‘I think you won a million dollars.’”

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Hogue plans to do renovations on the house, help his son-in-law pay for medication and buy a new set of golf clubs.

He bought the winning ticket at Shefield Express, at 2305 McPhillips St. in Winnipeg, and won by matching one of the 12 MaxMillions numbers drawn October 6.