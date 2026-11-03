Man Charged After Stabbing, Fire in Barricaded Kennedy Street Suite

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a stabbing and fire inside a barricaded suite in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Winnipeg police responded to a stabbing at an apartment complex. Officers found the suite barricaded and smoke coming from inside. With help from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, they gained entry, arrested the suspect and quickly put out a fire.

A 48-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were found inside and treated at the scene. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable. The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

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Police say the man was stabbed with a knife. The suspect then smashed a window, and the woman was assaulted with a shard of glass. A fire was lit on the stove while the suite was still barricaded.

During the arrest, police used a Taser on the suspect, and two officers were assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

Patrick Tony Munroe is charged with multiple offences and remains in custody. The charges haven’t been tested in court.