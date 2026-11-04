WestJet to Build Huge Maintenance Hangar Near Winnipeg Airport

WestJet will be the first anchor tenant of a new commercial development on the west lands of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

The Calgary-based airline announced Wednesday that it will build a 73,000-square-foot aircraft maintenance hangar on more than nine acres at AirLink Business Park.

The hangar is being designed with space for two aircraft, including the Boeing 737 MAX-10, and is targeted for completion in late 2028. Once operational, it’s expected to support the basing of up to 42 narrow-body aircraft at YWG and hundreds of new jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcoming WestJet as our first intended anchor tenant is an important step towards creating jobs, strengthening Manitoba’s economy and diversifying Canada’s supply chains,” said Nick Hays, WAA president and CEO.

At full build-out, the park is expected to support up to 2.5 million square feet of development, create 2,770 jobs and generate $24.4 million in annual property taxes for Winnipeg.

The hangar itself is expected to result in the hiring of 50 aircraft maintenance engineers, adding to the existing 500 employees that WestJet has in Winnipeg.

In February, WAA received $10 million from the federal government and $5 million from the province to support its $17-million investment in the first phase.