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Home » Sports » Winnipeg Ember FC Unveiled as Name of City’s New Pro Women’s Soccer Team

Winnipeg Ember FC Unveiled as Name of City’s New Pro Women’s Soccer Team

November 4, 2026 5:08 PM CDT | Sports


Winnipeg Ember FC

Winnipeg’s Northern Super League (NSL) club has officially revealed its name, crest and colours. Winnipeg Ember FC is the first professional women’s soccer team in Manitoba and will begin play in the 2027 season.

The identity, unveiled Wednesday at The Forks, is inspired by the glow of the prairie sky at first and last light. The club says it represents the strength, warmth and determination of a city that shows up early, stays late and never lets the light dim.

The reveal follows the NSL’s July announcement naming Winnipeg its seventh club and first expansion team, along with plans for a new purpose-built modular stadium at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.

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“An ember is the light at the edge of the day, the first glow over the horizon and the last one to leave,” said Dayna Spiring, president of Winnipeg Ember FC. “Next season, there will be a team on the pitch and a stadium full of fans, and I can’t wait to hear this city howl.”

The club’s tagline is Let Them Howl, further leaning into the visual of sun dogs that appear on either side of the sun.

Winnipeg Ember FC is also led by co-founders Desiree Scott, vice-president of community and player experience, and Rob Gale, chief sporting officer.

The team is holding two days of tryouts this weekend at WSF Soccer South.

 

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A post shared by Winnipeg Ember FC (@nslwinnipeg)


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