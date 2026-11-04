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Home » News » Gillingham Names Five Councillors to Winnipeg’s Executive Policy Committee

Gillingham Names Five Councillors to Winnipeg’s Executive Policy Committee

November 4, 2026 1:37 PM CDT | News


City Hall

City Hall, 510 Main Street (CITY OF WINNIPEG / FILE)

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has announced his appointments to the executive policy committee (EPC), naming five city councillors to his inner circle.

Following re-election last week, Gillingham and all 15 councillors were sworn in Tuesday night during a ceremony at City Hall.

On Wednesday, Gillingham revealed who will sit with him on EPC as he begins his second four-year term.

The new EPC includes:

  • Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan), chair of Finance and Economic Development
  • Evan Duncan (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), chair of Public Works
  • Sara MacArthur (River Heights-Fort Garry), chair of Water, Waste and Environment
  • Lora Meseman (Transcona), chair of Community Services
  • Vivian Santos (Point Douglas), chair of Property and Development
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Browaty will serve as deputy mayor, while Santos will be acting deputy mayor. Meseman and MacArthur are joining EPC for the first time.

“I’m really excited about the new city council and what we can accomplish together over the next four years,” Gillingham said in a statement.

Additional appointments to council boards, commissions and other positions will be addressed at a council meeting on November 10.


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