Driver Ticketed After Winnipeg School Patrol Injured

Winnipeg police have ticketed a driver after a school patroller was injured, and are asking for the public’s help in a separate pedestrian hit-and-run.

On the afternoon of October 26, a vehicle collided with a light standard at Sargent Avenue and Dominion Street and, in a chain of events, struck a child performing school patrol duties at the intersection. The child was taken to hospital in stable condition. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police concluded their investigation on Tuesday and ticketed the driver under the Highway Traffic Act for driving imprudently, disobeying a traffic control device, failing to give required information to an injured person and failing to make a police report.

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In the second incident, police responded at around 7:20 a.m. on Monday to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at Provencher Boulevard and Des Meurons Street.

A 27-year-old man was crossing eastbound Provencher when a westbound vehicle turned south onto Des Meurons and struck him. The driver left the scene. Another driver stopped to help, and the man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark sports car, but the exact make and model are unknown.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.