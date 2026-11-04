ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Driver Ticketed After Winnipeg School Patrol Injured

Driver Ticketed After Winnipeg School Patrol Injured

November 4, 2026 2:03 PM CDT | News


Crossing Guard

A CAA School Safety Patroller keeps watch outside a Winnipeg school in this file photo. (CAA MAGAZINE)

Winnipeg police have ticketed a driver after a school patroller was injured, and are asking for the public’s help in a separate pedestrian hit-and-run.

On the afternoon of October 26, a vehicle collided with a light standard at Sargent Avenue and Dominion Street and, in a chain of events, struck a child performing school patrol duties at the intersection. The child was taken to hospital in stable condition. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police concluded their investigation on Tuesday and ticketed the driver under the Highway Traffic Act for driving imprudently, disobeying a traffic control device, failing to give required information to an injured person and failing to make a police report.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second incident, police responded at around 7:20 a.m. on Monday to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at Provencher Boulevard and Des Meurons Street.

A 27-year-old man was crossing eastbound Provencher when a westbound vehicle turned south onto Des Meurons and struck him. The driver left the scene. Another driver stopped to help, and the man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark sports car, but the exact make and model are unknown.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085.


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Accident | Crime | Winnipeg Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Hangar

WestJet to Build Huge Maintenance Hangar Near Winnipeg Airport

2 hours ago
Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets

Hellebuyck Says Family Circumstances Drove Request for Trade Out of Winnipeg

2 hours ago
Tools - Drill

Three Arrested in Investigation into Stolen Tool Fencing Network

2 hours ago
City Hall

Gillingham Names Five Councillors to Winnipeg’s Executive Policy Committee

3 hours ago
Morgan Barron - Winnipeg Jets

Jets Stun Canadiens with Historic Four-Goal Comeback: ‘This Group Believed’

9 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT