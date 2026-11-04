Three Arrested in Investigation into Stolen Tool Fencing Network

Winnipeg police have arrested three people after a six-month investigation into an organized network that stole, trafficked and resold tools across the city.

Police began investigating after noticing an increase in power tool thefts from home renovation stores. Officers learned the stolen tools were being sold to buyers who then resold them on online buy-and-sell platforms.

On October 27, police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the theft of $4,100 worth of tools and other merchandise from home renovation stores between September 4 and October 25. He is charged with six counts of theft under $5,000 and was released on an undertaking.

Two other suspects, identified as the buyers who “fenced” the goods online, were arrested on October 28 while carrying out a transaction involving stolen property advertised on an online platform.

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A search warrant at a St. Vital residence led police to seize $140,000 worth of stolen items and about $3,200 in cash.

Ruslan Mykula, 34, and Liubov Mykula, 61, are each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

Ruslan Mykula was detained in custody. Liubov Mykula was released on an undertaking.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information can call Winnipeg police at (204) 986-2426.