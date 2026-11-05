Selkirk Man Charged After Drugs Seized in Trans-Canada Traffic Stop

A 24-year-old Selkirk man is facing drug trafficking charges after Winnipeg police seized about $50,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service asked the Winnipeg Police Service for help with a suspicious vehicle travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway. Officers watched the vehicle enter Winnipeg and pulled it over. Police say indicators of interprovincial drug trafficking were present, and a drug investigation began.

ADVERTISEMENT

A search of the vehicle turned up 535 grams of heroin hidden inside, valued at about $50,000, and 17.5 grams of opium, valued at $700.

The driver, the lone occupant, was arrested and charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, once for heroin and once for opium. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

He remains in custody.