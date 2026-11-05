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Home » News » Selkirk Man Charged After Drugs Seized in Trans-Canada Traffic Stop

Selkirk Man Charged After Drugs Seized in Trans-Canada Traffic Stop

November 5, 2026 2:41 PM CDT | News

Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

A Winnipeg police vehicle is photographed at a scene in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

A 24-year-old Selkirk man is facing drug trafficking charges after Winnipeg police seized about $50,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service asked the Winnipeg Police Service for help with a suspicious vehicle travelling westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway. Officers watched the vehicle enter Winnipeg and pulled it over. Police say indicators of interprovincial drug trafficking were present, and a drug investigation began.

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A search of the vehicle turned up 535 grams of heroin hidden inside, valued at about $50,000, and 17.5 grams of opium, valued at $700.

The driver, the lone occupant, was arrested and charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, once for heroin and once for opium. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

He remains in custody.

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Tags: Crime | Drugs | Manitoba | Selkirk | Winnipeg Police

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