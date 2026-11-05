ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » The Canadian Press » Feds Promise At Least $1 Billion for Winnipeg Mental Health and Addictions Centre

Feds Promise At Least $1 Billion for Winnipeg Mental Health and Addictions Centre

November 5, 2026 7:37 PM CDT | The Canadian Press

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Francois-Philippe Champagne - Mark Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne are seen on Parliament Hill before the federal budget in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The federal government has promised more than $1 billion in funding for a Centre for Mental Health and Addictions in Winnipeg.

The government says the funding is part of a partnership with Manitoba to “create the conditions to end homelessness” in the city.

It says the centre combines patient care with permanent supportive and transitional housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government says the commitment includes up to $800 million in capital to build 2,000 of the housing units, while Manitoba will fund operations.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says in a statement that it is a once-in-a-generation investment in the city that is a big step toward addressing some of the city’s biggest challenges.

The federal government says the Winnipeg centre will follow the model already being used at the Dunn House supportive housing initiative in Toronto.

CP - The Canadian Press

Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Manitoba | Mark Carney | Scott Gillingham | Winnipeg

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

Selkirk Man Charged After Drugs Seized in Trans-Canada Traffic Stop

5 hours ago
Plane Flip Crash

Pilot Treated After Small Plane Flips in Manitoba

8 hours ago
Logan Watkins

Goldeyes Extend Manager Logan Watkins and Coaching Staff for 2027

9 hours ago
Winnipeg Ember FC

Winnipeg Ember FC Unveiled as Name of City’s New Pro Women’s Soccer Team

1 day ago
WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Hangar

WestJet to Build Huge Maintenance Hangar Near Winnipeg Airport

1 day ago
ADVERTISEMENT