Feds Promise At Least $1 Billion for Winnipeg Mental Health and Addictions Centre

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

The federal government has promised more than $1 billion in funding for a Centre for Mental Health and Addictions in Winnipeg.

The government says the funding is part of a partnership with Manitoba to “create the conditions to end homelessness” in the city.

It says the centre combines patient care with permanent supportive and transitional housing.

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The federal government says the commitment includes up to $800 million in capital to build 2,000 of the housing units, while Manitoba will fund operations.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says in a statement that it is a once-in-a-generation investment in the city that is a big step toward addressing some of the city’s biggest challenges.

The federal government says the Winnipeg centre will follow the model already being used at the Dunn House supportive housing initiative in Toronto.