Selkirk’s Dufferin Avenue Renamed WWII Memorial Drive

SELKIRK, Man. — Dufferin Avenue in Selkirk has been given the honourary name WWII Memorial Drive to recognize the 31 residents of the street who enlisted in the Second World War, a group known as the Dufferin Gang.

The sign was unveiled by Mayor Larry Johannson, council members, representatives of the Selkirk Legion and ANAVETS, and family and friends. Council passed a resolution on June 15, Selkirk Day, announcing the honourary name this fall.

Friday’s event came together after the idea was recommended by family members of the Dufferin Gang during a workshop hosted by city staff.

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The group is believed to be the largest contingent of Second World War enlistees from a single street. There’s no official recognition of that, but it is widely acknowledged, including by military historians.

“I’m so proud to once again recognize the 31 individuals who selflessly walked away from their lives in Selkirk to defend their families and loved ones and Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” Johannson said.

The sign builds on existing murals, monuments and an interpretive panel dedicated to the gang.