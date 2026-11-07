ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Selkirk’s Dufferin Avenue Renamed WWII Memorial Drive

Selkirk’s Dufferin Avenue Renamed WWII Memorial Drive

November 7, 2026 7:30 AM CDT | News

Dufferin Gang - Selkirk Sign

Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson unveils the honourary street renaming of Dufferin Avenue to WWII Memorial Drive to recognize the Dufferin Gang on Friday, November 6, 2026. (CITY OF SELKIRK / HANDOUT)

SELKIRK, Man. — Dufferin Avenue in Selkirk has been given the honourary name WWII Memorial Drive to recognize the 31 residents of the street who enlisted in the Second World War, a group known as the Dufferin Gang.

The sign was unveiled by Mayor Larry Johannson, council members, representatives of the Selkirk Legion and ANAVETS, and family and friends. Council passed a resolution on June 15, Selkirk Day, announcing the honourary name this fall.

Friday’s event came together after the idea was recommended by family members of the Dufferin Gang during a workshop hosted by city staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group is believed to be the largest contingent of Second World War enlistees from a single street. There’s no official recognition of that, but it is widely acknowledged, including by military historians.

“I’m so proud to once again recognize the 31 individuals who selflessly walked away from their lives in Selkirk to defend their families and loved ones and Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” Johannson said.

The sign builds on existing murals, monuments and an interpretive panel dedicated to the gang.

Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Manitoba | Selkirk

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Mark Carney

Carney Says Co-ordination, Dedication, Funding All Needed to End Homelessness

16 hours ago
Christmas Cheer Board

‘Fill-A-Bus’ Event to Benefit Christmas Cheer Board

21 hours ago
University of Manitoba

Disbarred Former Manitoba Law Dean Loses Extradition Fight in French Appeal Court

21 hours ago
Winnipeg International Jazz Festival

Jazz Winnipeg Launches $200,000 Campaign After TD Ends Festival Title Sponsorship

23 hours ago
Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

Selkirk Man Charged After Drugs Seized in Trans-Canada Traffic Stop

2 days ago
ADVERTISEMENT