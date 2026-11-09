Carly Rae Jepsen to Host Juno Awards in Winnipeg, Our Lady Peace to Enter Hall of Fame

WINNIPEG — Carly Rae Jepsen will host the 2027 Juno Awards, which take place Sunday, April 4 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC made the announcement Monday during a news conference.

The three-time Juno winner and first-time Juno host will also perform at Canada’s Biggest Night in Music, which airs live on CBC at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT).

Our Lady Peace will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the broadcast and will take the stage for a special performance. The band is one of only 14 Diamond-certified Canadian artists, with more than five million albums sold worldwide and four Juno wins.

Quebec duo Angine de Poitrine will make their Juno debut on the broadcast stage. The group won the 2026 Polaris Music Prize and is planning a world tour for 2027.

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“We’re thrilled to bring the Juno Awards back to Winnipeg, a city with such a rich musical history and a deep appreciation for Canadian talent,” said Allan Reid, president and CEO, CARAS/Juno Awards.

“This year’s lineup brings together artists who have helped shape the sound of Canadian music alongside those pushing it in exciting new directions. From celebrating the incredible legacy of Our Lady Peace to welcoming Carly Rae Jepsen as our host, we can’t wait to share these moments with fans in Winnipeg and across the country.”

Pre-sale tickets are available now. The general public on-sale begins Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.