Winnipeg Remembrance Day Hours: What’s Open and Closed

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg as Canada pauses to remember our veterans on Remembrance Day, Wednesday, November 11.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant Park — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Polo Park — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be open on Remembrance Day at 1 p.m. until regular closing times. For a complete list of hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park & Zoo

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Open on November 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum

Closed on Wednesday, November 11.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will not be collected on Remembrance Day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) is closed for commercial customers on November 11. The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot is closed to residential customers, as well as all other 4R Winnipeg Depots.

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Winnipeg Transit

On Wednesday, November 11, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

To honour the men and women who have sacrificed for our country, Winnipeg Transit (including Transit Plus) will offer free transit service to armed forces veterans, current serving personnel, including cadets and reservists, and one companion, annually on Remembrance Day.

Those who wish to use this free service may do so by wearing a military uniform, or by presenting a military identification or CF1 card at the time of boarding. When displaying one of the above, the individual should also identify their companion to the operator.

Winnipeg Transit will also be observing a moment of silence in honour of Remembrance Day. At 11 a.m., Transit operators will pull over and stop their buses at safe locations to observe one minute of silence.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Arenas, Indoor Pools, Fitness & Leisure Centres

Select facilities will have reduced public hours on Wednesday, November 11. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool will be open 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pan Am Pool will be open from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Animal Services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Wednesday, November 11.