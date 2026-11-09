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Home » News » Sea Bears to Lead 117th Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade

Sea Bears to Lead 117th Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade

November 9, 2026 10:30 AM CDT | News

Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade

The 117th Santa Claus Parade begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. (HANDOUT)

The 2026 CEBL champion Winnipeg Sea Bears will lead this year’s Santa Claus Parade when it takes to the streets of downtown Winnipeg on Saturday.

The 117th edition of the parade will have the Sea Bears serving as grand marshal when festivities get underway beginning at 5 p.m.

The free event will feature floats, walking groups and holiday cheer. The route is unchanged: it starts at Portage Avenue and Main Street, heads west on Portage, turns south onto Memorial Boulevard and ends at York Avenue. Santa’s block parties begin at 4 p.m. along the route.

The Sea Bears won the CEBL Championship at home this summer in front of a league-record 12,519 fans at Canada Life Centre

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“Leading the Santa Claus Parade as grand marshal is a great honour and gives us the chance to celebrate together, and to say thank you to our fans who supported us all season long,” said Sea Bears owner David Asper.

The independent, volunteer-run parade is also holding its second annual H0/H0 50/50 fundraiser. Tickets are available at mbhydrosantaparade.com/5050raffle and on-site at the parade, with the draw on Tuesday, November 17. Last year’s winner took home almost $10,000.

Volunteers aged 18 and older are still needed as parade route safety walkers and can sign up online.

Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade Route

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Tags: Basketball | Christmas | Santa Claus Parade | Winnipeg | Winnipeg Sea Bears

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