Meth, Weapons and Stolen ATV Seized in Booth Neighbourhood Investigation

Three people are facing charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Winnipeg’s Booth neighbourhood.

Police say their investigation began in October, leading officers to execute a search warr ant at a residence in the 200 block of Booth Drive on Sunday, where three people were taken into custody.

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Police seized a .177-calibre rifle, about 100 rounds of .22-calibre ammunition, two swords, a bow with seven arrows, 2.27 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging materials, a stolen 2024 Polaris ATV and a stolen passport.

Dharia Rae Belanger, 26, William Kenneth Bauer, 42, and a 41-year-old woman are facing multiple charges.

Belanger and Bauer were remanded into custody, while the 41-year-old was released.

The charges haven’t been tested in court.