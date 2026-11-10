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Home » News » Winnipeg Army Reserve Units to Mark Remembrance Day at Multiple Locations

Winnipeg Army Reserve Units to Mark Remembrance Day at Multiple Locations

November 10, 2026 11:05 AM CDT | News

Poppies - Remembrance Day

Frosty poppies sit atop a tombstone on Remembrance Day at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Canadian Army Reserve units will take part in several Remembrance Day ceremonies across Manitoba on Wednesday.

Members of 38 Canadian Brigade Group will participate in outdoor ceremonies at the following Winnipeg locations:

  • Martin Park at 551 Machray Avenue
  • Valour Road Commemorative Plaza at Valour Road and Sargent Avenue
  • Vimy Park at 821 Preston Avenue

An indoor ceremony will also be held at Brandon’s Keystone Centre, located at 1175 18th Street.

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This year’s ceremony, normally held inside Minto Armoury, will move to Vimy Park due to ongoing construction. The ceremony at Lieutenant-Colonel Harcus Strachan VC, MC, Armoury will also move outdoors to Martin Park.

Soldiers will also attend select Royal Canadian Legion branches and cenotaphs throughout the province.

Attendees are asked to arrive before 10:30 a.m. for all ceremonies on November 11.

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Tags: Brandon | Manitoba | Remembrance Day | Winnipeg

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