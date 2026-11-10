Winnipeg Police Seize $970K in Drugs, Six Firearms in Trafficking Investigation

Winnipeg police have seized nearly $1 million in illicit drugs, six firearms and $126,000 in cash following an investigation into an interprovincial drug trafficking network.

Police launched the investigation in December 2025, targeting a group allegedly trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine and prescription opioids into Manitoba from Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

On August 26, 2026, police executed multiple search warrants in Winnipeg and the Greater Toronto Area with assistance from the Canada Border Services Agency, Ontario Provincial Police, Peel Regional Police and RCMP.

ADVERTISEMENT



The seizures included approximately 29 kilograms of methamphetamine, 12 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of ketamine, 25,000 prescription opioid and other controlled-substance pills, as well as MDMA, LSD, heroin and cannabis edibles.

Police also seized six firearms, more than 800 rounds of ammunition, four vehicles, a conducted energy weapon and approximately $126,000 in Canadian currency.

Nine people from Winnipeg and Ontario were arrested and face various drug trafficking, proceeds of crime and firearm-related charges. Five remain in custody, while four were released on release orders.

The investigation was funded by Manitoba Justice.

Watch Tuesday’s news conference: