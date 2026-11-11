Soldiers Gave ‘Their Todays for Our Tomorrows’: Canadians Remember

By The Canadian Press

Guns boomed, bagpipes wailed and CF-18 Hornets thundered overhead as Canadians paused at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday to remember those who served and died defending this country.

This Remembrance Day comes just weeks after a deadly training accident at Canadian Forces Wainwright left four dead and dozens of other soldiers with burn injuries.

“With their bright futures still before them, they chose to safeguard ours,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement released to media on Wednesday.

Sgt. Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Pte. Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert, Sask., Pte. Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver and Pte. Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, B.C., were killed at the Alberta training base last month.

They died and dozens of others were injured when strong winds suddenly swept up a grass fire that was burning on the automatic grenade launcher range and carried it across the training area.

“We mourn their loss, stand with those recovering from their injuries, and hold their families and fellow service members in our thoughts,” Carney said.

Gov. Gen. Louise Arbour said this year’s service carries extra weight because it comes just weeks after the deadly fire.

“Our thoughts remain with the soldiers we lost, those who were wounded, as well as the families, friends, comrades and all others affected by this tragic event,” Arbour said.

“Such moments remind us that behind every uniform is a human being: someone who serves with dedication, accepts risk on behalf of others and is supported by loved ones who share in the sacrifices that service often demands.”

The last update from National Defence on Nov. 4 said of the 39 injured, 14 had been released from hospital while another 25 remained in hospital.

Dave Edwards, who works in operations with the Connaught Cadet Training Centre in Ottawa and was in attendance for the national ceremony, said the Wainwright tragedy serves as a reminder that armed forces members do dangerous jobs.

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“We do take risks and sometimes that’s the result and it’s unfortunate, very, very unfortunate, and I know that they’ll be missed,” he said. “We should remember them just as we remember any others.”

A separate ceremony is planned at CFB Wainwright. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to attend that event alongside other dignitaries, military members and veterans.

Canadians are also marking 25 years since the start of the Afghanistan war, a conflict in which 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members served. Veterans Affairs Canada says 158 Canadian Armed Forces members and seven Canadian civilians — a diplomat, four aid workers, a government contractor and a journalist — lost their lives in Afghanistan.

Ray McGill of Courtice, Ont. came to Ottawa so he could proudly watch his son march in his first Remembrance Day parade as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces after joining last year.

“My father was in World War II, my mother was in World War II, I served for about 28 years in the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment, and he thought it was just time for him to pay a little price for Canadians to be free,” he said.

McGill said his job during the Afghanistan war was to notify next of kin when soldiers were killed, so the day has a lot of meaning for him.

“It’s a pretty powerful day and gives us an opportunity to come out and pay tribute to those who can’t be here today,” he said.

“Those guys gave their todays for our tomorrows.”

The Afghanistan conflict, which lasted more than 12 years, was the longest in Canadian history and saw the largest deployment of Canadian troops since the Second World War.

This year is also the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Royal Canadian Legion — created in 1926 to serve as the main advocacy group for veterans’ benefits — and the 150th anniversary of the Royal Military College.

— with files from Nick Murray