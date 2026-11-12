Winnipeg Comedian Dewey Parker Named Canada’s Next Best Comic

Winnipeg comedian Dewey Parker has been named Canada’s Next Best Comic, beating out more than 420 performers from across the country.

Parker was the only Manitoban among 12 finalists competing in the Sorry! Comedy Festival’s Next Best Comic Search. He won the audience vote at the final in London, Ontario, on November 4.

As part of the prize, Parker opened for American comedian Chris Fleming on November 7, whose special “Live at the Palace” premiered on HBO this year.

Parker began performing stand-up eight years ago while teaching English in Shanghai, China, where he spent five years organizing open mics and headlining comedy shows.

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He eventually returned to Winnipeg to pursue his comedy career, performing at Don’t Tell Comedy shows, the Winnipeg Comedy Showcase and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, while also hosting at Yuk Yuk’s.

Parker, who currently works part-time delivering auto parts, is now finishing “Loot Bag,” a self-produced sketch-comedy podcast set to launch in January 2027. Each episode will contain a variety of skits, stories, and surprises, and will feature several guest appearances from local comics and actors.

Parker performs next at the KIDTHINK Children’s Mental Health Centre’s Comedy Night on November 20 at the Fort Garry Hotel. Tickets are available online.