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Home » Entertainment » Festival du Voyageur Tickets on Sale for 2027 Edition

Festival du Voyageur Tickets on Sale for 2027 Edition

November 12, 2026 8:42 AM CDT | Entertainment

Festival du Voyageur

Festival du Voyageur runs February 12-21, 2027. (CHRISD.CA FILE)

Festival du Voyageur will return to Winnipeg’s Whittier Park from February 12 to 21, 2027, for its 58th annual celebration of Francophone culture and winter.

The 10-day festival will feature live music, winter activities, cultural performances and traditional food, with Quebec singer Cœur de pirate previously announced as the opening-night headliner.

“While we’re still waiting for the snow to arrive, our team is busy preparing for the 58th edition of Festival du Voyageur,” said Chantal Vielfaure, interim co-executive director.

Visitors can enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice sculpting workshops, traditional and contemporary music and dance, and historical demonstrations at Fort Gibraltar, brought to life by nearly 60 interpreters.

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Food offerings will include tourtière, pea soup, bannock, pancakes and maple taffy. A free pancake breakfast is scheduled for February 21, followed by the annual pea soup competition. Jigging and fiddling competitions will also return during the festival’s second weekend.

Organizers have also announced changes to Voyageur and Weekend Passes. Admission to the park will now be electronic, replacing physical wristbands.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit heho.ca.

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Tags: Festival du Voyageur | Winnipeg

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