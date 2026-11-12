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Home » News » Main Street Project Seeks Donations for Annual Holiday Gift Drive

Main Street Project Seeks Donations for Annual Holiday Gift Drive

November 12, 2026 8:49 AM CDT | News

Main Street Project

Main Street Project’s emergency shelter is shown in this 2020 file photo. (BOCKSTAEL CONSTRUCTION)

Main Street Project is asking Manitobans to help provide more than 500 holiday gift bags to people experiencing homelessness this Christmas.

The 10th annual Holiday Gift Drive aims to distribute approximately 500 packages to individuals accessing emergency shelter and people living in encampments supported through MSP’s van outreach program.

The gift bags will include essentials such as warm clothing, blankets, hygiene products and food, helping bring some holiday cheer to those in need.

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“Offering a gift is a small way to show care and compassion, reminding them that the community cares,” said Chhavi Dhir, communications specialist with Main Street Project.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, December 18.

Items can be dropped off at 661 Main Street, purchased through MSP’s Amazon wish list, or collected through workplace and school donation drives. Financial contributions are also welcome.

More information is available at mainstreetproject.ca.

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Tags: Charity | Christmas | Winnipeg

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