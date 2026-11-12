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Home » News » U.S. Man Sentenced After Migrant Hidden in Trunk at Manitoba Border

U.S. Man Sentenced After Migrant Hidden in Trunk at Manitoba Border

November 12, 2026 12:10 PM CDT | News

CBSA

(CBSA / FILE)

A 50-year-old U.S. citizen has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to helping smuggle a foreign national into Canada through the Sprague border crossing.

Annan Nigel Ferguson was arrested on May 7, 2026, after Canada Border Services Agency officers discovered a 46-year-old man hiding in the trunk of his minivan during an inspection at the Manitoba port of entry.

The investigation found the man, identified as Temitope Omofuyi Davies, had paid Ferguson $1,000 USD to facilitate his illegal entry into Canada. The money was found in Ferguson’s wallet.

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Ferguson pleaded guilty in Winnipeg Provincial Court to aiding or abetting failure to report under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. After receiving credit for time already served, he has approximately three months remaining in his sentence.

Davies also pleaded guilty to failing to report and was sentenced to time served, equivalent to 156 days in custody.

The CBSA says it received assistance from U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in the case.

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Tags: Canada | Crime | Manitoba | United States | Winnipeg

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